Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 1.7% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Management Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 4,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.25. The company had a trading volume of 29,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,520. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.30. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $76.29 and a twelve month high of $108.71.

