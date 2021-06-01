Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Lowers Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 2.3% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 203,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,816,000 after purchasing an additional 21,786 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 30.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 465,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,922,000 after purchasing an additional 108,572 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.1% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,497,000 after acquiring an additional 58,337 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 85,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,225,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 286.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV now owns 69,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after purchasing an additional 51,807 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $77.06. 24,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,094,648. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $49.86 and a 1 year high of $78.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.17.

