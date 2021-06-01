Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Purchases 6,342 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,342 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,174,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,695,000 after purchasing an additional 89,563 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,014,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,105,000 after purchasing an additional 262,456 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,786,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,609,000 after buying an additional 76,779 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,545,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,122,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,135,000 after acquiring an additional 560,166 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCO traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,407. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.28. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.84 and a one year high of $22.42.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.