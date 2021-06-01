Strong Price Hits $116.64 on Top Exchanges (STRONG)

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. One Strong coin can now be bought for approximately $116.64 or 0.00314616 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Strong has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Strong has a market cap of $16.13 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00061010 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $110.36 or 0.00296825 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.14 or 0.00188642 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003713 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.51 or 0.00993831 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00032594 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Strong

Strong was first traded on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Strong’s official website is strongblock.io . The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Buying and Selling Strong

