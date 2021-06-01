Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stake Increased by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,915 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,440 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $18,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank increased its stake in Stryker by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. raised its stake in Stryker by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 6,734 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,681 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, BBR Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of SYK stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $256.66. The company had a trading volume of 15,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,908. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $171.75 and a 1-year high of $268.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $96.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $256.78 and a 200 day moving average of $243.42.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.18.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.