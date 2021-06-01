Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the April 29th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Subaru from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Get Subaru alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:FUJHY opened at $9.81 on Tuesday. Subaru has a 1-year low of $8.95 and a 1-year high of $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.88.

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products. It operates through three segments: Automotive Business Unit, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components; airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and components; industrial product parts and agricultural transmissions; forging parts of automobile and industrial machinery; and engines, sheet metal repair parts, and remanufactured transmissions.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Subaru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subaru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.