Substratum Hits Market Cap of $1.71 Million (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded up 9.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $1.71 million and approximately $1,343.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Substratum Coin Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 coins. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via microtransactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. “

Substratum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

