SUKU (SUKU) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $659,768.00

SUKU (CURRENCY:SUKU) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. In the last week, SUKU has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. SUKU has a market capitalization of $45.13 million and $659,768.00 worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SUKU coin can now be bought for $0.38 or 0.00001034 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00083214 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005132 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002731 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00020979 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.64 or 0.01033797 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,669.61 or 0.10018961 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00092100 BTC.

About SUKU

SUKU is a coin. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2019. SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,149,903 coins. SUKU’s official website is www.suku.world . SUKU’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SUKU is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

SUKU Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUKU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUKU should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SUKU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

