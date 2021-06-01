Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC Buys Shares of 432 Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Universal Display in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OLED has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Universal Display from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $253.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.78.

OLED stock opened at $215.86 on Tuesday. Universal Display Co. has a twelve month low of $143.51 and a twelve month high of $262.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.62.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.63 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

