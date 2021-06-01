Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC Reduces Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $728,936,000. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $658,961,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,731,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,123,397,000 after acquiring an additional 940,594 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,162,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,438,054,000 after acquiring an additional 702,353 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Lam Research by 2,003.3% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 539,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,747,000 after acquiring an additional 513,763 shares during the period. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research stock opened at $649.85 on Tuesday. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $266.09 and a 52-week high of $669.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $624.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $550.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 65.20%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total value of $2,774,595.65. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $645.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $663.41.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

