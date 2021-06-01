Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Short Interest Up 28.7% in May

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,360,000 shares, a growth of 28.7% from the April 29th total of 2,610,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $2,452,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 125.2% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,123,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,145,000 after buying an additional 624,528 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,741,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,127,000 after buying an additional 598,570 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,924,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,954,000 after buying an additional 65,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of SMFG stock opened at $7.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.79. The firm has a market cap of $50.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.00. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has a 12 month low of $5.29 and a 12 month high of $7.95.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 13.17%. On average, analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, International Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

