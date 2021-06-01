Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SUMO. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Sumo Logic from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Sumo Logic from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of Sumo Logic stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 880,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,461. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.57. Sumo Logic has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $46.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and a PE ratio of -12.46.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.13 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 20,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $446,385.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christian Beedgen sold 8,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $194,290.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 755,613 shares of company stock valued at $14,754,507 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

