Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$70.21.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. CSFB increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial to C$71.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$68.50 to C$69.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of SLF traded up C$0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$65.19. 984,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,222,608. The company has a market cap of C$38.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86. The company has a quick ratio of 516.21, a current ratio of 545.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. Sun Life Financial has a 12-month low of C$48.11 and a 12-month high of C$67.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$65.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$61.79.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported C$1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.48 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$1.51 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 6.4999999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

In other news, Director Dean Connor sold 18,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.33, for a total value of C$1,241,362.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,590,251.67. Also, Senior Officer Stephen Peacher sold 15,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.14, for a total value of C$957,390.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,725,417.28. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,837 shares of company stock valued at $3,392,209.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

