Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Hits New 52-Week High at $59.85

Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $59.85 and last traded at $59.72, with a volume of 11682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.53.

SGRY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Surgery Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.81.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.74 and a beta of 3.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.84.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30). Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. Equities analysts predict that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas F. Cowhey sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $1,307,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,505,996.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Baldock sold 49,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,450.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 150,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,825,580.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,991 shares of company stock worth $8,702,823 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGRY. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Surgery Partners by 69.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in Surgery Partners by 52.1% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Surgery Partners by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the 1st quarter worth $184,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services segments. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

