Swap Price Tops $0.0417 on Major Exchanges (XWP)

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. Swap has a total market cap of $554,441.00 and $1,184.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swap coin can now be bought for about $0.0417 or 0.00000115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Swap has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00062829 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $106.30 or 0.00292635 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.70 or 0.00189115 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003755 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $364.45 or 0.01003276 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Swap’s total supply is 13,284,376 coins. The official website for Swap is swap.fyi . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

