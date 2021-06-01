Swarm (SWM) Price Hits $0.0674 on Exchanges

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. During the last week, Swarm has traded 24.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Swarm has a total market capitalization of $5.27 million and approximately $125,055.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swarm coin can currently be purchased for $0.0674 or 0.00000184 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Swarm

Swarm (CRYPTO:SWM) is a coin. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 coins and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 coins. Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Swarm is www.swarmnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm Fund is creating a market model that allows users to invest crypto assets into real assets and deploy traditional capital into real markets in a new way. With their infrastructure, investors can create and operate asset-backed tokens and participate in a composite of wealth creation. SWM is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Swarm Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

