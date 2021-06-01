Swiss National Bank Boosts Stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 650,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $16,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 361.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STWD. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Starwood Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.42.

Shares of STWD opened at $25.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.90. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $26.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 45.90%. The firm had revenue of $287.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.67%.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

