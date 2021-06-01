Swiss National Bank Buys 16,700 Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 8.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 220,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in GDS were worth $17,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of GDS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in GDS during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in GDS by 597.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in GDS in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in GDS by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDS opened at $75.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. GDS Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $54.55 and a 52 week high of $116.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.21.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. GDS’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

GDS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut GDS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Macquarie cut their price target on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. GDS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.37.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

