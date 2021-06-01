Swiss National Bank Has $18.45 Million Stock Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.21% of Commerce Bancshares worth $18,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simmons Bank increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 1.4% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 12,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $345,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 188,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,420,000 after acquiring an additional 19,451 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 40,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John K. Handy sold 2,535 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $190,327.80. Also, insider Paul A. Steiner sold 932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $75,352.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,035.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,080 shares of company stock valued at $1,743,715. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CBSH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

Shares of CBSH opened at $77.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.89. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.50 and a 52-week high of $83.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.97.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 31.41% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $341.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 36.08%.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

