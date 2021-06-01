Swiss National Bank Increases Position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by 40.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,817 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in KE were worth $17,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Himension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of KE by 358.1% in the 1st quarter. Himension Fund now owns 638,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,365,000 after purchasing an additional 498,890 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in KE by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,167,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,127,000 after buying an additional 2,535,744 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in KE by 45.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 8,589 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in KE by 133.1% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,497,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,339,000 after buying an additional 854,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its position in KE by 9.1% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 30.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KE alerts:

NYSE BEKE opened at $51.89 on Tuesday. KE Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.79 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.27.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.96 billion. The business’s revenue was up 190.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BEKE. 86 Research upgraded shares of KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. HSBC started coverage on KE in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. China Renaissance Securities upgraded KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.96.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.