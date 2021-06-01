Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.18% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $16,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,215,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 731,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,988,000 after acquiring an additional 227,927 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,774,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,684,000 after acquiring an additional 143,504 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,836,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,456,000 after acquiring an additional 139,156 shares during the period. Finally, Hitchwood Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $11,483,000. 55.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total transaction of $4,020,606.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,149 shares in the company, valued at $7,564,813.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $118.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.62 and its 200 day moving average is $138.64. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12 month low of $58.02 and a 12 month high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.42% and a negative net margin of 35,630.97%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRSP. Jefferies Financial Group raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CRISPR Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.82.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

