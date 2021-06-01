Swiss National Bank Purchases 56,200 Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,869,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 56,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $16,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,550,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Yamana Gold by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 849,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 344,336 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the 1st quarter worth $3,259,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,573,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,692,000 after purchasing an additional 181,774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

NYSE AUY opened at $5.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.99 and a 52 week high of $7.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.56.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $422.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.0263 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AUY shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from $10.00 to $9.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on Yamana Gold to $10.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.65.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Featured Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.