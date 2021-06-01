Systematic Financial Management LP Acquires 25,822 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 867,834 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,822 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 0.20% of People’s United Financial worth $15,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PBCT. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 1,543.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,306,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,910,000 after acquiring an additional 14,374,649 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,646,000. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 29,332.7% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,941,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928,231 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,660,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $620,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 4,390.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of People’s United Financial stock opened at $18.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.94. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $19.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 26.71%. The business had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. People’s United Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This is a positive change from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.48%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PBCT. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Compass Point increased their target price on People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.94.

In other People’s United Financial news, VP David K. Norton sold 148,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $2,681,535.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 183,870 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,369.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lee C. Powlus sold 7,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $138,169.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 162,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,349.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 252,852 shares of company stock worth $4,613,659. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

