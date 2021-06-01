Systematic Financial Management LP Lowers Position in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Systematic Financial Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 216,824 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 14,872 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 1.90% of Miller Industries worth $10,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 15.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,569,039 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,474,000 after buying an additional 207,981 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 10.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 869,905 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,180,000 after buying an additional 79,489 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 339,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,890,000 after buying an additional 92,711 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,521 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after buying an additional 26,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Miller Industries during the first quarter valued at about $6,364,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MLR opened at $41.85 on Tuesday. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.08 and a 52-week high of $47.57. The company has a market cap of $477.51 million, a P/E ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.74.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $169.91 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%.

Miller Industries Company Profile

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

