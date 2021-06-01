Systematic Financial Management LP Purchases 20,915 Shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC)

Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 969,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 20,915 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 6.64% of Gencor Industries worth $13,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 533,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after buying an additional 5,411 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gencor Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 6,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jeanne M. Lyons sold 2,000 shares of Gencor Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $29,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric E. Mellen sold 2,400 shares of Gencor Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $37,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,569. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,350 shares of company stock valued at $168,557 over the last quarter. 29.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GENC stock opened at $12.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.22 and a 200 day moving average of $12.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.63 million, a PE ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.66. Gencor Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $15.75.

Gencor Industries Profile

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

