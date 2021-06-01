T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $3.11 Per Share (NASDAQ:TROW)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report issued on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $3.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.18. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.76 EPS.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.97% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.36.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $191.35 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12 month low of $117.13 and a 12 month high of $193.26. The company has a market cap of $43.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.09%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 472,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,450,391.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total transaction of $1,564,020.00. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 377 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

