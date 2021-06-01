Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.77 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) will post sales of $49.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $49.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $49.90 million. Tactile Systems Technology posted sales of $35.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full-year sales of $219.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $219.10 million to $220.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $268.44 million, with estimates ranging from $264.82 million to $274.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tactile Systems Technology.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. Tactile Systems Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 0.85%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, Director William W. Burke sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total value of $41,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,639.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,170 shares of company stock valued at $59,141 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. increased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TCMD traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.79. 2,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,791. Tactile Systems Technology has a twelve month low of $30.31 and a twelve month high of $64.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -488.77, a P/E/G ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 1.60.

Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

