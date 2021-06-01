Tadpole Finance (TAD) Price Hits $13.39 on Top Exchanges

Tadpole Finance (CURRENCY:TAD) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. One Tadpole Finance coin can now be bought for about $13.39 or 0.00036851 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tadpole Finance has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. Tadpole Finance has a market cap of $3.08 million and $31,375.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002754 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00061383 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.88 or 0.00302493 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.88 or 0.00192369 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003752 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.68 or 0.01001219 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00032875 BTC.

About Tadpole Finance

Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,376 coins. Tadpole Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b . Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tadpole Finance’s official website is tadpole.finance/index.html

Tadpole Finance Coin Trading

