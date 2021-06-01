Tadpole Finance (TAD) Price Reaches $12.74 on Top Exchanges

Tadpole Finance (CURRENCY:TAD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One Tadpole Finance coin can currently be purchased for $12.74 or 0.00034895 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Tadpole Finance has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. Tadpole Finance has a market capitalization of $2.94 million and approximately $63,477.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00065012 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $106.98 or 0.00293021 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.20 or 0.00189522 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003723 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.86 or 0.01054092 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tadpole Finance Profile

Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,376 coins. Tadpole Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b . Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tadpole Finance’s official website is tadpole.finance/index.html

Tadpole Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tadpole Finance directly using US dollars.

