Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 136,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,413,000 after purchasing an additional 61,452 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 132.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,331,000 after purchasing an additional 25,553 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 117.1% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 589,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,110,000 after purchasing an additional 317,756 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 72,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TTWO shares. Truist raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wedbush cut their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $226.00 to $212.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.98.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $185.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $176.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.29. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.86 and a 52 week high of $214.91. The company has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.57.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total value of $49,562,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

