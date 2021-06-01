Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Stock Price Down 2%

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)’s stock price dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.72 and last traded at $16.74. Approximately 54,096 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,357,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.09.
TAK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.79. The company has a market capitalization of $52.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.05.
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.
