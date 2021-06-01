Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Stock Price Down 2%

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)’s stock price dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.72 and last traded at $16.74. Approximately 54,096 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,357,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.09.

TAK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.79. The company has a market capitalization of $52.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAK. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 117.2% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,717,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,775,000 after buying an additional 10,098,979 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 196,170.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,368,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,308 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,301,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 5.5% during the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 16,104,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,063,000 after purchasing an additional 843,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,412,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,911,000 after purchasing an additional 833,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

