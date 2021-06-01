Talanx (ETR:TLX) Shares Down 1%

Talanx AG (ETR:TLX) fell 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €34.36 ($40.42) and last traded at €34.36 ($40.42). 100,515 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 138,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at €34.72 ($40.85).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TLX. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Talanx in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Talanx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Talanx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is €35.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.14.

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

