Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) Coverage Initiated at Evercore ISI

Research analysts at Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TALS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Talaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Talaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Talaris Therapeutics alerts:

TALS stock opened at $16.07 on Tuesday. Talaris Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.41 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50.

In related news, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii purchased 235,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,995,000.00.

Talaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Talaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.