Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.10.

TMHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

In related news, CFO C. David Cone sold 34,153 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $1,059,426.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,134,624.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $390,726.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 196,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,095,635.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,240,347 shares of company stock worth $39,410,054. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 177.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 921 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMHC opened at $29.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.77. Taylor Morrison Home has a fifty-two week low of $17.55 and a fifty-two week high of $33.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 5.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.33.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.67%. Research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

