TD Securities Downgrades Uranium Participation (TSE:U) to Tender

TD Securities downgraded shares of Uranium Participation (TSE:U) from a buy rating to a tender rating in a report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has C$6.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on U. Scotiabank upped their target price on Uranium Participation from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Uranium Participation from C$6.50 to C$6.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of TSE U opened at C$5.61 on Friday. Uranium Participation has a 52-week low of C$3.93 and a 52-week high of C$5.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$843.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.93.

Uranium Participation (TSE:U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 1st. The company reported C($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C($0.98). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Uranium Participation will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Uranium Participation Company Profile

Uranium Participation Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. The company invests its assets substantially in uranium, equity offerings in uranium and holdings of uranium. The firm also lends its uranium to third parties from time to time. Denison Mines, Inc operates as the manager of the company.

