Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Receives $432.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $447.00.

TDY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, EVP Jason Vanwees acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $357.48 per share, with a total value of $1,072,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,392,988.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert Mehrabian acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $361.54 per share, with a total value of $3,615,400.00. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 63 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 458.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 67 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 53.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 66 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TDY traded up $9.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $429.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,282. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $421.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.56. The stock has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 40.21 and a beta of 1.12. Teledyne Technologies has a twelve month low of $289.19 and a twelve month high of $457.79.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $805.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.54 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

