Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 12.650-12.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $12.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TFX shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $465.00 price objective (up previously from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $460.44.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Shares of Teleflex stock traded down $9.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $392.46. 210,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. Teleflex has a 52 week low of $312.33 and a 52 week high of $449.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $415.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $401.70. The company has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.18.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. Teleflex had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $633.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teleflex will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.75%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Article: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.