Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc (LON:TMPL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 9.75

Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc (LON:TMPL) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 9.75 ($0.13) per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Temple Bar Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $8.25. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Temple Bar Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 1,153.15 ($15.07) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £771.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.58, a current ratio of 13.50 and a quick ratio of 13.50. Temple Bar Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 631.33 ($8.25) and a one year high of GBX 1,182 ($15.44). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,141.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,038.93.

About Temple Bar Investment Trust

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Investec Fund Managers Ltd. It is co-managed by Investec Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

