Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tencent Holdings Limited is an Internet service portal. Tencent provides value-added Internet, mobile and telecom services and online advertising. Tencent’s leading Internet platforms in China are QQ Instant Messenger, QQ.com, QQ Games, Qzone, 3g.QQ.com, SoSo, PaiPai and Tenpay. It has brought together China’s largest Internet community, to meet the various needs of Internet users including communication, information, entertainment, e-commerce and others. Tencent Holdings Limited is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Tencent in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $92.87 target price on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tencent in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Tencent from $89.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.88.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TCEHY opened at $78.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.24. Tencent has a 1-year low of $52.50 and a 1-year high of $99.40. The stock has a market cap of $751.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 0.47.

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.44 billion. Tencent had a net margin of 35.23% and a return on equity of 19.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that Tencent will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.206 per share. This represents a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. Tencent’s payout ratio is presently 11.18%.

Tencent Company Profile

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services.

