Tenneco Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:TEN)

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 18,414 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,071% compared to the typical volume of 1,573 call options.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Tenneco from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Tenneco in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tenneco in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.20.

In other Tenneco news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 357,770 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total value of $4,168,020.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 1,172,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $13,289,058.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,327,739 shares of company stock valued at $121,787,328 in the last ninety days. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEN. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Tenneco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tenneco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in Tenneco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Tenneco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TEN traded up $2.99 on Tuesday, hitting $18.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,624,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,579. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.13. Tenneco has a 1-year low of $6.19 and a 1-year high of $18.74.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a positive return on equity of 50.55%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. Tenneco’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tenneco will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tenneco

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

