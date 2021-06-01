TERA (TERA) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $257,670.00

TERA (CURRENCY:TERA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 1st. TERA has a market cap of $7.56 million and $257,670.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TERA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TERA has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002751 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00061147 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.35 or 0.00300655 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.82 or 0.00191969 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003773 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $360.92 or 0.00992311 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00032788 BTC.

TERA Profile

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . TERA’s official website is terafoundation.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TERA is actually a new re-invention of the blockchain protocol, which allowed to create a fully decentralized and high-performance blockchain platform for the development of DApps in JavaScript. In this case, the blockchain has a built-in cryptocurrency Tera, transactions on the network are free, and all DApps are stored inside the blockchain. “

TERA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TERA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TERA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TERA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

