Textron (NYSE:TXT) Sets New 12-Month High at $69.39

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $69.39 and last traded at $68.97, with a volume of 895 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.47.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TXT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Textron from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.30.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.11 and a 200-day moving average of $53.40. The firm has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.23. Textron had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.86%.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $689,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $170,775.00. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Textron by 197.8% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 163,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,916,000 after purchasing an additional 108,800 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Textron by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,569 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Textron by 11.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,555,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $423,689,000 after purchasing an additional 794,825 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in Textron by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Textron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,065,000. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

