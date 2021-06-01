TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $22.46

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.46 and last traded at $22.34, with a volume of 488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.25 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $74.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.00 million. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 18.23%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 373.33%.

In other TFS Financial news, CFO Paul J. Huml sold 2,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $44,426.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,465.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Mulligan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total value of $416,000.00. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TFS Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in TFS Financial by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in TFS Financial by 86.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in TFS Financial by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TFS Financial by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. 9.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

