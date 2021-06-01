The Allstate Co. (ALL) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 3rd

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.81 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd.

The Allstate has raised its dividend by 46.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. The Allstate has a payout ratio of 21.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect The Allstate to earn $13.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.7%.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $136.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.86. The Allstate has a 12 month low of $84.97 and a 12 month high of $140.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALL. Raymond James lifted their price target on The Allstate from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Argus lifted their price objective on The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.91.

In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $20,520,758.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,444 shares in the company, valued at $16,023,104.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total value of $1,700,797.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,595,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 227,111 shares of company stock valued at $30,694,662. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The Allstate stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 60,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,666,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

