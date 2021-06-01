The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.43. The Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Bancorp.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 30.31%. The firm had revenue of $77.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.44 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

The Bancorp stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.51. 14,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,419. The Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.75.

In other news, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $867,200.00. Also, EVP John Leto sold 44,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $1,102,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,524,530.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,820 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,292. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of The Bancorp by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 17,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Bancorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 57,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Bancorp by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 29,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of The Bancorp by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of The Bancorp by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

