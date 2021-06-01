The Cooper Companies (COO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 3rd. Analysts expect The Cooper Companies to post earnings of $3.08 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.39. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 91.23% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $680.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect The Cooper Companies to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of COO stock opened at $393.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $398.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $375.34. The Cooper Companies has a 1 year low of $268.92 and a 1 year high of $415.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $403.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $388.00.

In other The Cooper Companies news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total value of $1,051,702.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,077,965.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total transaction of $30,990,501.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,029,555.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

