The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 54.5% from the April 29th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The European Equity Fund by 1.5% in the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,097,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,349,000 after buying an additional 30,100 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The European Equity Fund by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 12,611 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The European Equity Fund by 9.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 14,291 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The European Equity Fund by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 154,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 48,628 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The European Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at $383,000. 54.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EEA stock opened at $11.72 on Tuesday. The European Equity Fund has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $11.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.70.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.032 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

The European Equity Fund Company Profile

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

