The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Gap in a research note issued on Friday, May 28th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.47. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on GPS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Gap from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of The Gap in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Gap from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Gap from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Gap from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.16.

Shares of NYSE:GPS opened at $33.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.51. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.66. The Gap has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $37.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. The Gap had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 31.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.51) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of The Gap by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,328 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Gap by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of The Gap by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of The Gap by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,138 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of The Gap by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,160 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

In other The Gap news, EVP Sheila Peters sold 2,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $96,752.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,817.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Gruber sold 4,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $142,368.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,728 shares in the company, valued at $245,750.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 547,018 shares of company stock worth $17,557,273. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -48.74%.

The Gap Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

