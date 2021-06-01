The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.60% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on The Gap from $19.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on The Gap from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of The Gap in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Gap from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on The Gap from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.53.

Get The Gap alerts:

The Gap stock opened at $33.45 on Tuesday. The Gap has a 52 week low of $8.81 and a 52 week high of $37.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.66.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.53. The Gap had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.51) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Gap will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Gap news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 36,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total transaction of $1,026,424.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,523,639.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sheila Peters sold 1,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $33,247.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $308,457.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 547,018 shares of company stock worth $17,557,273 in the last 90 days. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in The Gap by 2,155.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,368 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Gap during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of The Gap during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of The Gap during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of The Gap during the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

The Gap Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for The Gap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.