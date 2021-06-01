The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.570-0.590 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $558 million-$563 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $570.80 million.The GEO Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.230-2.310 EPS.

Shares of The GEO Group stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,067,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $668.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.85. The GEO Group has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $14.81.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The GEO Group will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GEO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The GEO Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of The GEO Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

